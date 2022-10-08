This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see high…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…