This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
