Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.