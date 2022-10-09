Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.