For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It sh…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rock…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It sho…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can ex…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Moun…