Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.