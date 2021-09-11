Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.