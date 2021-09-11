For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
