For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …