Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

