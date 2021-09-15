For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
