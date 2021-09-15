 Skip to main content
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

