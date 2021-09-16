Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.