For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
