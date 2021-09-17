Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.