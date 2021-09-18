Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.