For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
