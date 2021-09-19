Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.