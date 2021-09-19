For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Per…