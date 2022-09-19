Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.