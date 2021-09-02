 Skip to main content
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

