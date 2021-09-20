For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
