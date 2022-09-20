Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. I…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Moun…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…