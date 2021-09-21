Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mi…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Per…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tu…