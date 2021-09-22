Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Cooler. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.