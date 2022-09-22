Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.