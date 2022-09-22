This evening in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted.…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Moun…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot d…