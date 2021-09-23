Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.