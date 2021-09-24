 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

