For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. You may want …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mi…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tu…