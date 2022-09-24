Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.