For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. You may want …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mi…