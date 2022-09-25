 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

