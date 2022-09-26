Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.