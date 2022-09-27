 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

