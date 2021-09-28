For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see cle…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a m…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …