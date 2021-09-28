 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics