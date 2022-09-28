Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.