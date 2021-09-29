For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a m…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see cle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …