Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

