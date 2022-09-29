This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it …
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the fo…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. To…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…