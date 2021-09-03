Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
