Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest.