This evening in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
