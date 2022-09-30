Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Windy with rain likely. Low 52F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.