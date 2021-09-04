For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential f…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…