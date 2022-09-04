Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
