Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.