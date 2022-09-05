This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
