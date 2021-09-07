For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
