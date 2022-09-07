Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.