 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics