Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.