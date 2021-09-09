Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degree…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance …