This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
