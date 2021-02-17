Weekend ice storms cause power outages, close schools Monday

Weekend ice storms caused numerous power outages across Southwest Virginia, including more than 7,500 homes and businesses in Franklin County, and closed schools for the day on Monday.
In an email to parents, students and staff Sunday night, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wrote, “We realize that due to the wide-spread power outages, many staff and families will have difficulties accessing the internet for assignments or virtual learning, thus, we are not able to call for a virtual learning day.”
The Appalachian Power outage map on Tuesday showed that more than 3,200 homes and businesses in Franklin County were still without power. In an email, Teresa Hall, Appalachian’s communications consultant, estimated Franklin County customers would have power restored by 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Franklin County students returned to the classroom. Kindergarten through eighth grade students returned to in-person learning, while ninth through 12th grade students remained on a hybrid schedule.
More rain and freezing rain was forecast for most of the day Thursday. A winter storm watch was issued from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday.
Over a nine-hour period from midnight to 9 p.m. last Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a statewide total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes, according to an email from spokesperson Corinne Geller. No fatalities were reported.
In a code red notification sent to county residents last Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to avoid traveling. “The County is currently experiencing power outages, trees down, and downed power lines,” the message said. “Roads continue to be slippery and treacherous, and some are impassable.”