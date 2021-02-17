Weekend ice storms cause power outages, close schools Monday

Weekend ice storms caused numerous power outages across Southwest Virginia, including more than 7,500 homes and businesses in Franklin County, and closed schools for the day on Monday.

In an email to parents, students and staff Sunday night, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wrote, “We realize that due to the wide-spread power outages, many staff and families will have difficulties accessing the internet for assignments or virtual learning, thus, we are not able to call for a virtual learning day.”

The Appalachian Power outage map on Tuesday showed that more than 3,200 homes and businesses in Franklin County were still without power. In an email, Teresa Hall, Appalachian’s communications consultant, estimated Franklin County customers would have power restored by 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Franklin County students returned to the classroom. Kindergarten through eighth grade students returned to in-person learning, while ninth through 12th grade students remained on a hybrid schedule.

More rain and freezing rain was forecast for most of the day Thursday. A winter storm watch was issued from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday.