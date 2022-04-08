Tags
Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
Mario Rayshawn Day of Roanoke faces an amended charge of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Travis Wayne Pannell.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School and The Gereau Center recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the third nine we…
The new season of Cruisin’ Rocky Mount started on Saturday. Dates for upcoming events are May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, Octobe…
American Legion Post 62 at Smith Mountain Lake is honoring those that came before with a gesture of healing.
“All T.J did was enter, retrieve and depart,” defense attorney Camille Wagner told the jury, explaining that Robertson was only trying to find Fracker — who had gotten separated in the chaos — and then leave the building.
Lee Flora, president of Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, wasn't born into funeral service — he was born on a farm near Boones Mil…
TULSA, Okla.—Former Franklin County prep star Nick Robertson is returning to Tusla, the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin…
Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored in every inning and made the most of 10 total hits Friday in a 13-4 non-district baseball victory over …
Franklin County property tax rates are not set to change under the proposed 2022-23 budget, but a meals tax increase has been a point of conte…