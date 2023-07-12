RBG, shepherd mix One of our longest residents is RBG, which stands for Really Big Girl. The staff aren’t sure why she keeps getting overlooked. This lovely lady is 4 years old and weighs 72 pounds. She would do best in a home without children. She is lovely and goofy and loves to have fun playing. She knows commands, including sit and down. RBG is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.