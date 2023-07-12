RBG, shepherd mix One of our longest residents is RBG, which stands for Really Big Girl. The staff aren’t sure why she keeps getting overlooked. This lovely lady is 4 years old and weighs 72 pounds. She would do best in a home without children. She is lovely and goofy and loves to have fun playing. She knows commands, including sit and down. RBG is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call
540-489-3491.