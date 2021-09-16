1 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $59,000

RV Camper (8x 32') with a slide out (3' x 12'6"). Approximately, 294 Sq Ft. Main Floor: Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen combo. Bedroom (Queen Size Bed) and Full Bath. Front porch (8' x 32'). Private Well and Septic. Land is rolling. Stream. Very Private. Underground power lines. Telephone is available. Great for Week-End Get-A-Way or Vacation. 15 minutes to Fairystone State Park and Philpott Lake. Provides Lake access with boat dock - fishing. Also, plenty of Land owned by the state of Virginia for hunting. Which would require you to get a hunting permit. Come to Patrick County and Enjoy County Living at its best. 20 Minutes to the Floyd, VA. 30 minutes to Floyd, VA. 1 hour to Roanoke, VA. Note: Most of the furnishings will go with the RV.