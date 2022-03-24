2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $59,900

Great rental property located in Bassett minutes from Philpott Lake & Fairystone. Offering 2 bedrooms & 1 bath with many interior updates. Move in ready with laminate flooring throughout, neutral colors, new cabinets in kitchen with all appliances to convey! Separate laundry area, back-up wood stove, deck, large yard and 3+/- Acres. House does need a roof and repairs on the outside. Shared well with water rights in Deed. All information taken from tax ticket and/or seller. Call today!