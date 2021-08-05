 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $85,950

  • Updated
PRIVACY!!! Looking for a weekend getaway, or a cabin off the grid? This one's for you! Wildlife and privacy galore with this rustic cabin, detached garage/shop, and a shed. There is electricity, a septic tank, and the cabin is spring fed. It sets on a wooded 1.47 acres. Enjoy sitting on your covered front porch enjoying the seclusion while still being in sought after SW Roanoke Co!Note, you cannot see the cabin from any main road. Please refrain from ride ups as it is a deeded ROW.

